Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to appear in a refreshing avatar in the forthcoming Kat Coiro directorial Marry Me. The romantic comedy which also stars Owen Wilson and singer Maluma, is set to hit the theatres, will mark the return of the pop star into the romantic genre. The film is based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel which was later adapted for screens by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill.

Jennifer Lopez talks about Marry Me

In an interview with People magazine, the 52-year-old actor opened up about her exciting role in the upcoming musical romantic drama Marry Me. She plays the role of Kat Valdez, a global pop star who is about to marry Bastian, played by Maluma, in front of a huge crowd. Talking about her character, the actor described it as 'fun and cathartic'. She also said that she enjoyed ''revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye.''

Interestingly, this would be the singer's first film since the 1997 musical drama Selena where she incorporated music and movie. Marry Me is also set to present a soundtrack performed by the pop star which features her original song with co-star Maluma. Talking about the same, she said, ''The songs tell the story just as much.''

More on Marry Me

The film follows Kat Valdez who is set to marry her beau in front of a huge crowd. Her story takes a turn for the worst when she finds out that her boyfriend was cheating on her which effectively cancels the wedding plan. However, she does not completely call off her wedding as she chooses a random stranger from the crowd to marry with who turns out to be Charlie Gilbert, played by Owen Wilson. The film will follow their love story where two strangers find love in unexpected times and places.

Earlier, in an interview with Elle, the singer got candid about the movie by stating, ''It’s the first time I’ve done music and film together since Selena. Actually, it’s the first time I’ve ever really sang in the movie and did my own whole album for the movie, separate from a Jennifer Lopez/JLo album". The film is set to release on February 11 ahead of Valentine's Day.

Image: Instagram/@jlo