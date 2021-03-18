Jennifer Lopez Spotted Kissing Her Fiance Alex Rodriguez Amidst Break-up Rumours

Popular American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines ever since it was reported that she had called off her two-year engagement with Baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple has been together for four years now and following their break-up rumours, the New York Yankee flew to the Dominican Republic to be with his fiance. The popular Hollywood couple was spotted kissing during their getaway, which has put all the separation rumours to rest.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Maid in Manhattan actor Jennifer Lopez's break-up news was all over the internet and it was reported that one of the most popular pairs of Hollywood was ready to part ways after four years of being together. The 51-year-old actor-singer is currently filming for her next venture titled Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic and her fiance A-Rod travelled from the United States to spend some quality time with JLo.

Rumours of their separation were squashed when the couple was seen cozying up and kissing outside of her room. A source close to the couple stated that the pair is still engaged and like all couples, they have been having some difficulties and their kids are hoping that they sort things out soon. Furthermore, the source said that both Jennifer and Alex's kids want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail. Lopez has a set of twins named Emme and Max, 13, and Alex Rodrigues has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

Jennifer and Alex's Love story

Jennifer Lopez and Alex first met at a baseball game in the year 2005 when the singer attended the game with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. They reconnected again when both were dining in the same restaurant. Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that she made the first move and said hi to Alex and then Alex asked her out for dinner which she agreed to. After seeing each other for some time, they got into a relationship and were often seen around Miami and New York. The couple is lovingly called J-Rod by their fans and followers and got engaged in the March of 2019.

Image Credits: Jennifer Lopez Official Instagram Account