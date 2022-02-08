Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her Love For 'rom-coms'; Hails Meg Ryan & Julia Roberts' Films

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for the release of her latest project Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson, Maluma and other stars. The Kat Coiro directorial is a romantic comedy, a genre Lopez quips she ardently loves and that's why has starred in so many movies under the 'rom-com umbrella'. The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance?, Monster-in-Law and The Back-up Plan are some of the popular romantic comedies Jennifer has to her credit.

As per PTI reports, Jennifer spoke about her love for the genre during a press conference for Marry Me, quipping that "I do have a special place in my heart for rom-coms". She also credited Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts's films for igniting her love for the same.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her love for rom-coms

“They are some of my favourite movies of all time whether it is ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘Prelude to a Kiss’, any of these kinds of movies of Meg Ryan era, Julia Roberts, all of those movies are what I grew up on in a way. I love them so much,” she quipped. The actor's last film from the genre was 2018’s Second Act, and working on Marry Me felt like a "homecoming" to her.

The actor further expressed excitement for having films like Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding in her pipeline. "This year, I’ll have two coming out, Marry Me and then Shotgun Wedding will be out at some point which I did with Josh Duhamel. I’m excited to be able to do a couple (of them)," she remarked.

On the topic of 'reinventing' the classic rom-com stories where two people eventually end up together, Lopez mentioned how it's important to make the characters' journey interesting. "So, it’s really about how interesting the journey is and the interaction between the two characters is. If that’s written well, that’s what makes me want to do it,” she stated.

For the inversed, Marry Me comes as a 'modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media', and stars Lopez as a musical superstar Kat Valdez. It is slated to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JLO/ @JULIAROBERTS/@MEGRYAN)