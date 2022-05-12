Jennifer Lopez To Produce Limited Series On 'Cinderella'; Here's All You Need To Know

Popular singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is currently gearing up to produce a limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The On The Floor artiste's Nuyorican Productions will be one of the banners producing the project. The upcoming venture will be an adaptation of the musical and will be written by The Baby-Sitters Club fame Rachel Shukert, according to Deadline.

Jennifer Lopez turns producer for Cinderella-based series

The publication reported that Jennifer Lopez will be the executive producer for the series, along with her partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Bill Bost, who will also be the executive producer of the show under the banner of Skydance Television, opened up about the project and called the story 'timeless'. He gave the audience an idea of what they can expect from the project and mentioned that it will revolve around unconventional families and romance. He also mentioned that he and the team were excited to bring a 'fresh take' on the story for viewers to enjoy. He told the publication:

"This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families, and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord, and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen"

All about Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella starred Julie Andrews in the lead role and premiered in 1957. It garnered a massive viewership of over 100 million viewers and became the most viewed title in history at the time, as per reports by Deadline. It was later remade in 1965 for television viewing and then again in 1997, in which Whitney Houston played the role of the Fairy Godmother.

Jennifer Lopez films

The actor is gearing up for the release of her documentary titled Halftime, which is scheduled to release on June 14, 2022, on Netflix. According to Entertainment Weekly, ahead of its release, Halftime will open the Tribeca Festival on June 8. Lopez recently shared the motion poster of the documentary online and piqued fans' interest in the project that will give them a closer look at her life.