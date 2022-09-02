Jennifer Lopez Unveils Unseen Photos From Her Dreamy Wedding With Ben Affleck

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia after exchanging vows at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. While the singer earlier posted a couple of her wedding photos on her website, she left her fans in awe by sharing some more unseen glimpses from the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding photos

Jennifer Lopez recently posted a series of her wedding photos in which she was seen enjoying the most memorable time of her life with her husband Ben Affleck. As Lopez took to her website and unveiled more of her wedding pictures, her fans began sharing the same online. One of her fans took to social media and shared the latest wedding pictures in which the duo can be seen walking down the aisle together while gazing into each other’s eyes. In the next picture, Jennifer can be seen adorably hugging Affleck while the next one gave a glimpse of them leaving the ceremony in the car together. The other pictures gave a sneak peek at the decked-up wedding venue along with a note on the side that read “Love never fails.” take a look at the photos ahead.

While sharing the first look of her wedding on her website, Jennifer Lopez also penned a note stating out this was exactly how they wanted their wedding to be. She went on to narrate the instance when they flew to Las Vegas and made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. Check out the full message on Jennifer Lopez's official website.

An excerpt from the note read- "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Image: AP