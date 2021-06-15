Jennifer Lopez Wishes 'partner-in-crime' Lynda On Her B'day; Says 'if You're 26, I'm 28'

On June 15, 2021, Jennifer Lopez took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures featuring herself and her sister, Lynda Lopez. The rare pictures were shared as Lynda Lopez rang in her 50th birthday. In the rare pictures, Jennifer Lopez's sister can be seen posing with her elder sister and flashing bright smiles. Sharing the pictures, Jennifer penned a long caption expressing her love for her "bestie" and "partner in crime".

Jennifer Lopez drops rare pictures on Lynda Lopez's birthday

In the picture, Jennifer can be seen dressed in a white outfit and has pulled her hair back in a ponytail. Jennifer Lopez's sister and a journalist, Lynda is dressed in an off-shoulder sweatshirt. As for the caption, Jennifer wrote, "My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die. The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones". She continued, "You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul. You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and most importantly…all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday @lyndalopez08!!!!! '#IfYoure26Im28'!!".

As soon as the rare pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop their wishes. Lynda Lopez replied to the post saying "Love uuuuuuuuuu" with several red hearts. Chloe Coleman commented, "so sweet! And a very happy birthday wish!!!" with several loving face emoticons. Tracy Anderson wrote, "Ahhhhhhh you two!!!!!! Actual living Earth Angels!!!! The best! Happy Birthday @lyndalopez08" with a string of emoticons. Danielle Priano wrote, "Happy birthday Lynda!!" with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Jennifer and the Lopez family celebrated Lynda's birthday on June 13, 2021, at Nobu in Malibu. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck had joined Jennifer and the couple was seen kissing. Ben and Jennifer reunited in the month of April, 17 years after the couple ended their engagement. Ever since the rumours of their relationship turned romantic have been surfacing, the celeb couple has not yet publicly commented on their relationship.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM/ LYNDA LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

