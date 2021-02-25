Jennifer Lopez's Bridal Avatar From 'Shotgun Wedding' Earns Praises, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Jennifer Lopez’s fans have been waiting for her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding. She recently shared a glimpse of her look from the sets of the movie, leaving all her fans mesmerized by her stunning beauty. In the post, she added a picture while getting ready for the shoot wearing a stunning wedding attire. The moment her fans came across her look from the film, they began commenting on how ‘absolutely beautiful’ and ‘angel’ she looked in her latest photo.

Jennifer’s BTS glimpse from Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her Twitter handle and posted a vibrant photo of herself from the back when she was getting ready for the shoots of her upcoming rom-com action movie, Shotgun Wedding. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a vibrant white off-shoulder gown full of flair having puffy sleeves. She beautifully styled her hair by making a high bun with her hair and managed to keep her front look a secret by not sharing the photos of her entire look.

In the caption, she added how it was Day 1 of the Shotgun Wedding shoot and then added the name of the producers of the film. Many of the fans took to Jennifer Lopez’s Twitter post and added how she looked beautiful in the stunning white gown. Some of the fans even added how they wished that they could see the front look of her wearing that beautiful dress and added how she looks beautiful all the time. Some of the fans expressed their thrill and mentioned how excited they were to watch her upcoming movie. Many others stated how she looked like a literal angel and a real-life princess in her wedding attire. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Jennifer Lopez’s Twitter photo and see how they showered love on the Shotgun Wedding actor.

About Shotgun Wedding Cast

Directed by Jason Moore, the movie will feature Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez in the lead. Other Shotgun Wedding cast members include some of the spectacular actors namely Sonia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Desmin Borges, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and many others.

