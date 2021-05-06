Jennifer Lopez's Co-star Josh Duhamel Updates How She Is Doing Post Split With A-Rod

American actor Josh Duhamel has recently learnt that everyone's first question to him in the near future will be about his Shotgun Wedding co-star JLo, following Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's much-talked-about split up. The Think Like a Dog actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a virtual interview on Wednesday, wherein he revealed how the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker is doing after calling off her two-year-long engagement with ex-fiancé A-Rod. During his interaction with Jimmy, Josh also shared his experience of shooting with JLo in the "hot and beautiful" weather of the Dominican Republic.

While Josh Duhamel appeared on The Tonight Show on May 5 post wrapping the shoot of his upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding, host Jimmy Fallon couldn't hold back but ask him how his co-star Jennifer Lopez is doing after she parted ways with Alex Rodriguez. Jimmy right away asked Josh, "I know you've just finished filming a movie with one of our favourites, Jennifer Lopez. How is JLo doing? and that's really what I want to ask." In his response, the 48-year-old quipped, "She's fantastic".

The film and television actor added, "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend." However, although neither of the two mentioned Alex's name, the subtext of Jimmy's query clearly hinted at JLo and Alex's recent separation.

Furthermore, in his conversation with the talk show host, Josh Duhamel also spilled the beans on shooting in the island head with his "old friend" Jennifer Lopez. He explained, "We get to set, you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful." To which, Jimmy added, "So is JLo" and the Love, Simon actor responded, "Yes, exactly". Elaborating further on the same, Josh shared, "It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding. I'm like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie. I'm completely soaked and sweaty, and she's just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I'm not sure we're going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I'm this sweaty mess, and she's, well, JLo."

