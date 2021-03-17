Jennifer Lopez's Father Claims He Had 'no Idea' About Daughter's Relationship Trouble

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have been making headlines ever since breakup rumours about the duo surfaced online. Now, the trouble in their paradise has caught Jennifer’s father by surprise, as he revealed that he had no idea about Lopez’s relationship trouble. Fans of the power couple were left in a state of shock when their reported ‘split’ was covered by multiple portals stating that the duo has called off their engagement post staying together for four years.

Now, in a recent interaction with Daily Mail, J Lo’s father David Lopez claimed that he is completely unaware of the news. The 79-year-old told the portal that he was clueless himself and haven’t heard anything of their split from his daughter. “I didn’t know, if I did, I would tell you “no comment”, but I had no idea”, said David.

Jennifer and Alex, who made their engagement official back in 2019, have also addressed the breakup rumours by releasing a joint statement. Calling them ‘inaccurate reports’, the couple confirmed that they are ‘working through some things’. However, in their joint statement, the couple did not confirm or deny whether they have ended their relationship. A source close to the celebrity said that nothing was concrete. The source confirmed that they have hit a rough patch but the couple is working together to deal with it.

As per ANI, prior reports had claimed that Jennifer Lopez is filming her upcoming movie in the Dominican Republic. On the other hand, fiance Alex Rodrigues is in Miami priming for the baseball season. Multiple reports suggested that the duo has called it quits due to Alex’s alleged romance with Madison LeCroy.

However, sources close to the celebs have confirmed that there is no connection between LeCroy and Alex. ANI suggested that sources claim Alex doesn’t even know LeCroy at all. Further on, a representative of the couple said that no third person is the reason behind the couple’s relationship issue. The Hollywood power couple is facing major issues related to their businesses and kids. Jennifer Lopez earlier also shared that the duo is seeing a therapist and everything between them has been going good.