Jennifer Lopez's Photos That Prove She Can Rock Every High-heeled Shoe

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez is a style icon for millions and sets trends with each outfit she dons. Take a look at how beautifully she flaunts high-heels on her Instagram.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an American singer, dancer, performer, designer and actor who has been known for starring in films like Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan, Second Act, The Wedding Planner, etc and has also given some groovy dance numbers as an artist. Jennifer Lopez is a celebrated style icon as not just fans but brands too draw inspiration from the global sensation's outfits that she rocks in style. Jennifer Lopez on Instagram often shares some of her best pictures flaunting her wide collection of high-heels, let us take a look.

Read Also: 'Sicario' Actor Emily Blunt Reveals What She Would Like To Change About Her Wedding Day

Jennifer Lopez shows off her high-heel collection in these Instagram posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Read Also: Marvel Halts 'Shang-Chi' Production As Director Awaits Results Of Coronavirus Test

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez's photos prove that the multitalented celebrity rocks every high-heel shoe perfectly. The singer can be seen flaunting different coloured high-heel shoes with ease, comfort and style. She knows how to carry each shoe and is also very good in front of the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Read Also: 'Fast & Furious', 'No Time To Die' & Other Projects That Got Delayed Due To Coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez's photos donning white high-heels are just breathtaking. The actor can be seen sporting white high-heel boots to white high-heel stilettos with equal grace and elegance. It seems like there is nothing that she cannot pull off.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Read Also: Kate Beckinsale Reveals Being Scolded, Berated By Weinstein After 'Serendipity' Premiere

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
