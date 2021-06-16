Jennifer Lopez's Sci-Fi Film Atlas: Know All About The Movie And Her Deal With Netflix!

Jennifer Lopez may have been the talk of the town for being spotted with her ex Ben Affleck, but there is something more important that she has recently done. The actor and her production company, Nuyorican Productions has signed a multi-year first-look deal with streaming service giant, Netflix. And now details of her newest project have been revealed.

Jennifer Lopez's Atlas

Atlas is reportedly the first project Jennifer will start in and here's all you need to know about the film: The movie will be directed by Brad Peyton and is being written by Aron Eli Coleite. Jennifer will be seen in the titular role, Atlas. The film is about Artificial Intelligence and how it is destroying the world. Atlas will have to take it upon herself to come up with a new AI to fight this and save her world. The film is all set to be a proper sci-fi thriller and while she is known more for her rom-com performances, fans will be delighted to see her in a new genre.

The actor took to Instagram to announce that the prep for Atlas has begun:

More on Jennifer Lopez's deal with Netflix

In a statement by the video streaming company, they mentioned that they will be partnering with Jennifer for several projects including films, television series, scripted and unscripted content! These projects will support diverse female directors and artists. In the same statement, the platform announced two other projects that Jennifer will star in: Mother and Cipher. Mother is said to be directed by Mulan's director Niki Caro and is a film about an assassin mother who will come out of the shadows to teach her daughter how to fight. The film Cipher, on the other hand, is an adaptation of Isabella Ojeda Maldonado's book.

Jennifer is all said to have her 2022 lined up as two of her films, Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me will release in the coming year.

Jennifer's love life has taken up a lot of attention too

Jennifer Lopez who was going steady with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) for three years, parted ways with him during the pandemic. The couple had been allegedly having problems when they were quarantining together and there were speculations about Rodriguez's faithfulness as well. Soon after Jennifer separated from her fiance, she was spotted with her ex of 17 years, Ben Affleck. In 2002, they were engaged to each other and intended to marry, but things did not work out and they went their separate ways. Now, "Bennifer" as the internet has dubbed them, have been spotted spending time with each other several times. The two were also recently spotted at Jennifer's sister's birthday dinner together.

