Jennifer Lopez's 'The Cipher' Movie Finds Its Writer

Netflix has roped in Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg to pen the script for "The Cipher", to be headlined by Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez.

Smilovic and Katzberg, the creators and showrunner of "Condor" show, will adapt the film's script from on author Isabella Maldonado novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

The streamer had optioned the book for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

In the movie, Lopez will essay the role of FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is pulled into a serial killer's case after he leaves complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders.

Executive producers for the project are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado.

Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

Smilovic and Katzberg most recently adapted the Robert Littell's cold war era novel"The Sisters"for Pioneer Pictures and Thunder Road with Smilovic set to direct.

