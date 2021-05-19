Jennifer Love Hewitt Announces Her Third Pregnancy, Says, 'we Have Another One On The Way'

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay are parents to a 5-year-old son, Atticus, and a 7-year-old daughter Autumn. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and revealed that she is expecting another baby with her husband. She shared a picture holding up a positive pregnancy test and wrote, “We have another one on the way.” Take a look at Jennifer Love Hewitt's latest Instagram post about her third pregnancy.

Jennifer Love Hewitt announces her third pregnancy

Jennifer shared a close-up picture of herself in which she can be seen holding the pregnancy test with her eyes widened and mouth open. In her caption, she wrote, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.” Her post was loaded with congratulatory messages by her celebrity friends, fans and followers including Hollywood actors Jennifer Garner and Jenna Fischer. Have a look at the reactions below.

Speaking of her pregnancy, Jennifer told People that they had always been open to a third child and added, “but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment." She feels like they have been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. The third child has been a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift.

She also revealed that her son, Atticus even guessed that she was pregnant before she even knew. She described a situation where one night they were laying in bed watching TV and a commercial came on television. Suddenly, her son suggested that she should order one in case there’s a baby in her. She thought that she just had a big dinner and was wondering why he said so. She revealed that her kids had been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. “We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about,” she said. Later, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s pregnancy test confirmed that she was expecting after she humoured her son and took a test.

