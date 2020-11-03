Jennylyn Mercado And Dennis Trillo Dress Up As Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin For Halloween

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo are well known for their love for cats and this Halloween, the couple took it a step further with their costumes. The duo dressed up as the cast of the Netflix show “Tiger King”. Both Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo were seen dressed up as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The costumes the two wore were interesting as they interchanged roles while dressing up. Fans loved their innovation and how they channelled their love for cats in general.

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo dress up as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

Dennis Trillo was seen dressed up as Carole Baskin who, in the series, works as a Big Cat conservationist. Dennis paired the costume with a blonde wig and a crown to complete a rather elegant and beautiful look. He also wore a tiger printed dress and had a flower crown which gave out a perfect elegant look. Jennylyn Mercado, on the other hand, was seen dressed up in a macho fashion with a long moustache and a mullet. She also wore a rather flashy shirt which she paired with a pair of denim. She also added a few more hints to the character with a guitar and a trucker hat. Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo posed with their cats as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Fans simply loved their creativity and applauded them in the comments.

The duo took their Halloween costume set up a bit further when they shared a two-minute-long video. Jennylyn in the video could be seen lip-sync famous lines from the show including “I Saw a Tiger”. The video was quite hilarious and surrounded by their cat toys and actual cats all along. Sharing both the posts on social media, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo got a great response from fans. Thus the couple enjoyed their Halloween party to the fullest with themselves completely imbibing the essence of their characters. Sharing the video, Jennylyn simply wrote they spotted Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin at their “Litter Bucks”. Thus creating a quirky caption after sharing the two-minute-long IGTV video.

