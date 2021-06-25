Jensen Ackles And Danneel Ackles Bringing A Supernatural Prequel To The CW

The CW sci-fi horror show, Supernatural, which had a successful run of fifteen seasons, is soon getting a prequel. A new report has emerged that says that the Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will be executive producing the prequel with his wife, Danneel Ackles, who also played a recurring character in the show. Read on to know more about it.

Supernatural prequel in the works

The entertainment news site Deadline reported that Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, who recently started their production company, Chaos Machine Productions, are working towards executive producing the Supernatural prequel. This prequel will revolve around the story of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester, and will be titled The Winchesters.

Actor Jensen Ackles, who played the role of Dean Winchester in Supernatural, will also be the narrator of the CW prequel of Supernatural, The Winchesters. The story of John and Mary Winchester will be narrated from his point of view. Jensen Ackles told Deadline that when he and Danneel first created the Chaos Machine Productions, he knew then that the first story he wanted to tell through it, was of Sam and Dean’s parents, which would also serve as the origin tale of Supernatural. Adding to it, Jensen also said that he felt his character Dean would have wanted to know more about his parents, which is why he is taking on this journey.

The Winchesters is being written by Robbie Thompson, who was an executive producer on Supernatural. Besides writing the show, she will also serve as an executive producer of The Winchesters.

Supernatural, created by Eric Kripke, premiered in September 2005 and ran for 15 seasons. The final episode of the show premiered on November 19, 2020, concluding the story of its lead characters, Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Supernatural has also had spin-off series in the past, which did not work. This also includes the series Supernatural: Bloodlines, which was planned but did not come to the screen.

Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles’ production house

Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles announced the launch of their production house Chaos Machine Productions in October 2020. Jensen Ackles had posted a picture with his wife, announcing the launch. He mentioned in the caption that he is ‘very excited about this and wanted to share’ the news of the launch. Take a look at the post here:

