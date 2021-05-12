Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Soldier Boy Trailer From The Sets Of 'The Boys'

Hollywood actor Jensen Ackles will soon be seen in season 3 of the black comedy superhero TV series The Boys. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show. In the photo, the actor showed off his trailer from the sets and was also seen sporting a new look.

Jensen Ackles in The Boys season 3

In the photo, the Supernatural star was seen sporting a very bushy beard and a shaggy haircut. The actor showed off his trailer where his character's name 'Soldier Boy' was written. Jensen wrote, "Just another day at the “NEW” office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks." as he shared the photo. Back in August 2020, Jensen had confirmed the news that he would be joining the cast of The Boys for season 3 by sharing a video. In the video, the actor was seen catching a comic book of The Boys. In his caption, he wrote, "I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me." as he shared the post. According to the comic books, Soldier Boy is a super-soldier, but falters in strength when compared to Homelander or Stormfront.

Friends and fans react to Jensen Ackles Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to the actor's latest post and filled the comments section. The actor's wife Danneel Ackles and his co-star from the show Jack Quaid left their comments. Most of the fans left comments saying that they were really excited about the actor in the show. One fan left a comment saying that they were now one step closer to the costume reveal.

The Boys cast

The Boys cast features actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as the titular vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell as members of the "Seven", an official superhero group. The series is about the eponymous team of vigilantes that combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show received a positive response from the viewers as well as critics.

IMAGE: JENSEN ACKLES' INSTAGRAM

