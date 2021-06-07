Jensen Ackles Teases His Look As Soldier Boy From 'The Boys 3'; See Pic

Jensen Ackles is all set to appear in the superhero drama series The Boys in its season three. The actor has been teasing the fans who are anticipated for his performance in the show. Jensen Ackles will be playing the role of Soldier Boy in the show and also shared a video of himself working out to get in the character. Recently the actor shared a picture and teased fans about his look as Soldier Boy.

Jensen Ackles teases his 'Soldier Boy' look

The actor shared a photo of Soldier Boy's shield on his Instagram. Jensen Ackles teased the fans and asked them to come back tomorrow for a full character reveal. In his caption, he wrote "every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning. Full character reveals tomorrow!." and used the hashtags #SoldierBoy #SoldierBoyShield.

A few days back the actor shared a picture in which he could be seen showing off his trailer from the sets of The Boys. While sharing the photo he wrote "Just another day at the “NEW” office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks."

Fans react to Jensen Ackles Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Jensen Ackles Instagram post and left their comments. The fans couldn't contain their excitement for Jensen's look as Soldier Boy. One fan wrote that the internet will crash tomorrow after when the actor will reveal his look. Another fan left a comment and wrote that they would be waiting and counting every second for the next 24 hours. While most of the fans left comments that they couldn't wait and were excited.

'The Boys' cast

The Boys cast features actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara as the so-called vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell as members of the "Seven", an official superhero group. The series is about the eponymous team of vigilantes that combat superpowered heroes who abuse their abilities. The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show received a positive response from the viewers as well as critics.

