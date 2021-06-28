Jensen Ackles Teases 'Supernatural' Prequel, Makes Amends With Co-star Jared Padalecki

Supernatural star, Jensen Ackles, recently teased the new Supernatural prequel, titled The Winchesters. The actor has reportedly made amends with his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, just ahead of the announcement. According to ANI, Ackles announced the spin-off Supernatural prequel earlier this week.

What is the Supernatural prequel about?

The prequel is set to follow John and Mary Winchester's journey from 1972. The show is based 11 years before Mary Winchester's death, which occurs in the pilot episode of Supernatural. ANI also confirms that Jensen Ackles' character Dean, will narrate his parent's origin story.

The original show, Supernatural, also gave some backstory and history on the Winchester parents, quite a few times during their 15-season-run. On June 26, Jensen Ackles tweeted in response to an article speculating how many details which had already been established on the original show, were going to be shown in the prequel. Check out Ackles' response -

Canon? We got you. Figuring that out has been the fun stuff. https://t.co/inN5KrevKV — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 26, 2021

Real-life drama between the 'Winchester Bros'

Supernatural star, Jared Padalecki, who played the character of Sam for 15 years on the show, made headlines on June 25, when he claimed that his onscreen brother, Jensen, hadn't told him about his plans for the new series. Padalecki tweeted in response to Ackles' first announcement, made on June 25 talking about how he wished he had gotten the news directly instead of having to see it on Twitter. Take a look -

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

However, the next day, all seemed to be well between the two on-screen brothers once again. Padalecki sent out another tweet talking about how he had spoken with Ackles following his previous tweet and that everything was good between the two of them. Padalecki also tweeted out requesting fans to not send threats and hate messages to anyone involved in the upcoming series as they were all a part of the same "SPN family". Take a look -

@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don’t stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Hey world.

Thank you for the love.

Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats.

I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Jensen Ackles also took to his Twitter to respond to Jared Padalecki's tweet about everything being good between them, again. Ackles wrote about how even if the two were now busy with their own lives they would always be brothers. Jared and Jensen played the characters of Sam and Dean for 15 years on-screen.

Love you @jarpad …

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

Not only this, but over the years the two grew close enough to have been groomsmen at each other's weddings. According to ANI, they also have matching tattoos which they got at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's wedding. Ackles is developing the upcoming Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, with his wife, 'One Tree Hill' alum Danneel Ackles, and their company Chaos Machine Productions. In Jensen Ackles latest news, the star will also be seen in the next season of The Boys.

Okay…one more. Thanks for all the support. I’m really excited for this. And that’s it… No more Twitter today. https://t.co/48HtXrpkyd — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 26, 2021

Image - Jared Padalecki Instagram

