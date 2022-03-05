'Jeopardy!' Addresses Clue Involving Ukraine And Russia, Says It Was Recorded In January

The creators of Jeopardy! have explained the $800 clue involving Russia and Ukraine that aired on Friday's episode. The move by the makers to address the issue was done in an attempt to avoid any public outrage amid the ongoing war between the two nations. What was the clue? What's in connection with Russia and Ukraine? Here's all you need to know about it.

Jeopardy! addresses the clue involving Russia and Ukraine

During Friday's episode, the game show featured a question involving the aforementioned countries. Under the category titled 'Bodering Russia', host Ken Jennings read the $800 clue, "The Kerch Strait — along with serious border issues — separates Russia from this country on the Black Sea.” The answer to the question was Ukraine. The show while broadcasting the episode issued a disclaimer stating that the episode was recorded in the month of January 2022.

On Saturday, March 5, the creators of the show also took to Twitter to once again issue a clarification about the same. They wrote, "Please note the clue in today’s show concerning Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan. 11, 2022.”

This control damage move was to avert any public discrimination or outrage at the time when Russia and Ukraine war has entered its tenth day. Speaking about the history of the question, the Kerch Strait separates Russia from Crimea to its west. For those unaware, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula back in the year 2014. The 1.9 mile-long strait also separates Ukraine to the north.

As soon as the clarification was issued by the show, netizens were quick to react to it. One user said, there was no reason for issuing an explanation. "There is nothing offensive about the question. It's just a fact. It's sad that it has come to this, and people have to apologize for mentioning Russia or Ukraine in a non-war related context. Don't forget a lot of Russian citizens are against this as well, the problem is Putin," they wrote. Another called it a publicity stunt to increase the TRP-ratings of the show. A netizen also called it a 'spooky' coincidence. Check out the reactions below:

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine war, a partial ceasefire was declared to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday, Russian news outlet Sputnik reported. However, Ukraine has alleged that Russia isn't following the ceasefire. Reports of the evacuation being stalled due to shelling have come to the fore.

