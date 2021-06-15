'Jeopardy!' Features Savannah Guthrie As Guest Host, Actor Says She ‘Jumped At The Chance’

Today show host Savannah Guthrie has now taken up a new role as ‘Jeopardy!’ host becoming the 10th person to fill in since the former host Alex Trebek’s demise. Of all the things she has done in her career, Savannah is the most excited to host the American game show. As reported by Desert News, Savannah Guthrie told Jeopardy! Producers that her friends and family are much excited to watch her feature in the show.

Savannah Guthrie on hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Guthrie believes that she could never become a contestant as she isn’t good with trivia. However, hosting the show for 2 weeks was the closest she could ever get to feature on Jeopardy! Stage. Guthrie said that she had no choice but to jump at the chance. Although her stint in the show wasn’t a permanent one, she has been vocal about not wanting to be Trebek’s official replacement. The host shared that she was nervous to stand in his place.

According to Guthrie, to be a Jeopardy! host is a tough task. The more she knew about what was required, her nervousness continued to increase with it. The fast-paced nature of the game became one of the most challenging aspects for her. Talking about the same, she explained, the show isn’t live, but once the game portion starts, there cannot be any do-overs for it.

The Today host adds that one has to keep the game going and it happens very fast. While sharing her experience, Guthrie expressed that she knew if she flubbed, if she accidentally blurted out an answer or did not happen to read the clue aptly, then she could mess up the whole game. In addition to this, the contestants who feature on the show wait for their whole lives to be on the stage and hence there cannot be any room for error.

To minimize error, Savannah Guthrie watched a lot of Trebek footage and added that she did it to bring the best out of her and to follow the work ethic of the late host. Guthrie admires the excellence that Trebek brought to the show. As per her, even though decade after decade Trebek did the same thing, he never slacked off. Guthrie feels that it wasn’t easy for him either. Guthrie concluded that he always brought his A-game out and that’s the spirit Guthrie tried to emulate.

(Image: Savannah Guthrie Instagram)

