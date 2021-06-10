'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Savannah Guthrie 'nervous' About Replacing Late Alex Trebek On Show

Jeopardy! is one of the widely-known American game shows created by Merv Griffin that showcases a quiz competition among several contestants who compete with each other on questions related to general knowledge. As the host of the show Alex Trebek recently passed away, popular journalist Savannah Guthrie will feature as the guest host on the show. She recently opened up about her feelings on replacing the late Alex Trebek and mentioned that she was nervous.

Savannah Guthrie to become Jeopardy! host

According to the reports by People, Savannah Guthrie talked about her time shooting for the game show, Jeopardy!, and mentioned that she was nervous about replacing a legend and icon, Alex Trebek. She even stated that she had so much respect for him and his show and even referred to him as ‘the maestro’. Savannah Guthrie also assured all the fans of Jeopardy! not to worry as she was just the fill-in and will not be turning into a permanent host for the show. She then revealed that she will be hosting for a couple of weeks and added the amount of fun she had while shooting.

Savannah Guthrie further recalled that she was a terrible student and there were quite a lot of things that she didn’t know in general. She then shared that she was amazed when she came to know how smart everyone at Jeopardy! was, especially the contestants and the writers. She stated that she studied hard and read everything ahead of time and hoped that some of those facts could stay in her head so she could impress people at cocktail parties.

While Jeopardy is still looking for a full-time host for the show, Savannah Guthrie mentioned that it would be such big shoes to fill and praised Alex Trebek on how legendary he was in conducting himself off-air along with the family he created. In the end, she dropped a hint that the makers of the show had a few names in mind to cast as the Jeopardy host but later stated that she wouldn’t reveal the names. Other guest hosts that will be following Savannah Guthrie will include George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and other popular celebrities.

IMAGE: SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S INSTAGRAM, ALEX TREBEK FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

