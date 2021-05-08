Jeopardy! Makers Hope To Finalise Permanent Successor To Alex Trebek By End Of Summer

On April 30, 2021, executive producer Mike Richards featured in The Wall Street Journal's podcast, The Journal. During his appearance, Mike, who did his own stint as a guest host on Jeopardy! in late February and early March, said that choosing a permanent host for the game show will come down to Sony Entertainment executives. He continued that it also depended on how well the potential hosts do in the testing for the post of Jeopardy! host.

Jeopardy! show to get a permanent host?

Mike said that the executives have been a part of it and they know what is going on in the studio. The American television producer continued, "They’re watching the feed, the tapings. It’s very extensive. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, as far as testing in its size and scope". Mike also hopes that by the time the new season begins filming in late July or early August, it will be with Alex Trebek's 'permanent successor'.

In the podcast interview, Mike acknowledged the next host will most likely come from the 'revolving batch of guest hosts' and "he did not want to rule out a sleeper pick who did not take a turn at the temporary helm". He continued that he has got more careful when it comes to declarations, but he guesses it comes from the guest hosts. The guest hosts comprise mega-champion Ken Jennings to Katie Couric to Anderson Cooper to Reading Rainbow's host LeVar Burton.

Along with looking at potential hosts in the studio, the Jeopardy! team is also observing how well fans react to them on their official social media handles. Mike, who is also known to be the producer of the game show, has been addressing heartbroken fans after the death of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in the month of November 2020. The game show's fans have hoped that Burton will become the permanent host. A Change.org petition has over 2,54,000 signatures as of May 8, 2021, from the fans hoping that Sony Entertainment will listen to their pleas, reported Pennlive. Burton has been listed by many news outlets too, with speculations about him being the next permanent host. According to the reports, Burton is said to come back as a guest host from July 27 to July 30.

Jeopardy! is an American game show which is created by Merv Griffin. It has around 8,000 episodes aired. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and has won a record of 39 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. The game show has gained global recognition and has regional adaptations in many countries. Alex Trebek hosted the classic show for 37 years from 1984 until 2020.

