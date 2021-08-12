‘Jeopardy!’: Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik To Host The American Game Show

After a long search to find a replacement for the late Alex Trebek, Sony Pictures finally made an announcement about who would host Jeopardy!. The show will now be hosted by Mike Richards and The Big Bang Theory fame Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy! Is an American TV game show created by Merv Griffin.

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik in Jeopardy!

According to a report in ANI, Richards will be the full-time host of the daily syndicated program of the show, starting off with season 38. Mayim Bialik on the other hand will host Jeopardy!’s spinoff series, including Jeopardy! National College Championship, which is set to air next year.

Mike Richards however, will continue to be the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. He will be joined by Ken Jennings, who will be the consulting producer for the game show.

As per reports published by ANI, Richards mentioned that he was ‘deeply honoured’ to be hosting the syndicated version of the show. He said, “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode.”

He also honoured Trebek and said that he is glad he had the opportunity to witness his intensity and professionalism firsthand. He said that his experience with Trebek will act as his blueprint as he takes the show ahead. Trebek passed away in November last year at the age of 80, after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

As per a report in ANI, Mayim Bialik said she was ‘over the moon’ about the opportunity to continue working with Richards. She said, “After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!" The actor also shared the news of her new role on Twitter. She mentioned in her tweet that she has been waiting patiently to tell her fans the good news. She also said that she was excited and honoured to be chosen to host the popular game show.

IT’S TRUE!!! Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen. https://t.co/MZpXV7a9xf @Jeopardy — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 11, 2021

Picture Credits: AP

