'Jeopardy!' Viewers Ask The Network To Make Buzzy Cohen A Permanent Host Of The Game Show

The American reality game show Jeopardy! had seen plenty of guest hosts after the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020. The host died of a long battle against pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Since then, the audience welcomed several guest hosts on the show, and a permanent host has not been chosen yet. However, the viewers of the show pointed out their favourite next Jeopardy host after Monday's episode.

Who was the new guest host on Jeopardy! on Monday?

Buzzy Cohen hosted the Monday episode of the game show. Buzzy, a former contestant on the show, returned on Monday as the host for the Tournament of Champion. Within a few minutes on the show, Buzzy won the hearts of the viewers as they expressed their excitement through abundant tweets on Twitter. The viewers were thrilled to see Buzzy's love for the show. Some of them even requested the network to make Buzzy Cohen a permanent host on the show.

A Twitter user shared a GIF of Buzzy and Alex Trebek doing the same hand movement on the show. The user expressed his views about Buzzy in his Tweet. He wrote:

Buzzy is crushing it as guest host for the Tournament of Champions! #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/oXM5SMt0TG — Jerry (@JerAtTheMovies) May 17, 2021

Another user wrote how he would like to see Buzzy Cohen as the new permanent host of the show. In his tweet, he wrote, "Buzzy Cohen is doing a pretty great job as guest host of #Jeopardy! I wouldn’t mind seeing him get the gig full-time.". Several other Twitter users even agreed to his tweet.

Buzzy Cohen is doing a pretty great job as guest host of #Jeopardy! I wouldn’t mind seeing him get the gig full-time. — Janos Blackfyre, Last of His Name (@AlwaysBrewing) May 17, 2021

A user called Buzzy the best guest host so far. He wrote, "Buzzy is truly SO MUCH better than any guest host they’ve had so far #Jeopardy". Another user wrote, "@buzztronics you had me by the first break! You are awesome, doing a great job!!!! #Jeopardy #TournamentOfChampions".

Buzzy is truly SO MUCH better than any guest host they’ve had so far

#Jeopardy — Bradley (@The_BradLong) May 18, 2021

@buzztronics you had me by the first break! You are awesome, doing a great job!!!! #Jeopardy #TournamentOfChampions — The Auctionwhore (@auctionwhore) May 17, 2021

Who is Buzzy Cohen?

Austin Cohen, professionally known as Buzzy Cohen, is the CEO of The Teenage Diplomat, a jingle provider for commercials. He previously appeared on the game show in April and May 2016 and won the viewers' hearts by winning the show. He won $164,603 from the show in 2016. He returned to the show in 2017 for the Tournament of Champions and won the prize of $250,000. The former show host, Alex Trebek called him "Mr Personality" for his witty nature.

