Cheer Actor Jeremiah Harris Arrested On Accusation Of Child Pornography Production

American actor Jeremiah Harris has been arrested on charges of production of child pornography. The Cheer actor allegedly “enticed an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself”. The lawsuit was filed this week by attorneys representing two alleged victims.

Jeremiah Harris arrested on child pornography production charges

According to reports in CNN, the two victims were aged 13 when Jeremiah’s inappropriate behaviour began. On Thursday, Jeremiah appeared in the federal court in Chicago where the government sought his detention and stated he is a danger to the community. There are reports suggesting that the attorney of Harris will seek his release as the actor is “asthmatic” and stands at the risk of contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic.

CNN reported that a press release from U.S. Attorney’s office stated that production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

A spokesperson for Harris spoke to CNN at the time and revealed that they categorically dispute the claims made against Jeremiah Harris. Reportedly, the spokesperson further said that the claims made against Harris are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. Adding further to the same, the spokesperson told the media portal that they are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed.

Reportedly, the allegations state that Harris had exchanged messages with the minors on social media and that the messages were “sexual in nature”. The messages were sent to them requesting the underage boys to send “explicit” photographs and videos. The lawsuits claim that Harris allegedly sent explicit videos and photos of himself to the plaintiffs.

Jeremiah Harris is an American television personality who has been featured in Netflix docuseries Cheer. The show recently bagged two nominations for Emmy Awards. A spokesperson from Netflix expressed to a media portal that the team is “shocked by the news” of Jeremiah being charged for the production of child pornography.

He received national recognition after his appearance on the series and became popular for his positive attitude and eccentric personality. The 21-year-old actor has also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show along with other members of the Cheer team back in January 2020. He has made a guest appearance on a song with a theme cheerleading. The song was titled Mas(k)ot and was sung by Todrick Hall for his album Quarantine Queen.

Image : screengrab from Jerry From Cheer: King of Mat Talk Youtube

