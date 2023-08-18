Jeremy Allen White's Comment On Euphoria Star Alexa Demie's Post Sparks Dating Rumours

After his long-running stint in Shameless, which ran for a decade, Jeremy Allen White is now fronting FX’s The Bear. The actor has already won several accolades for his performance in the first season of the show and is now gearing up for a film with Zack Efron titled The Iron Claw, opposite Zac Efron. Amid his separation from his ex-wife Addison Timlin, the actor sparked dating rumours once again.

3 things you need to know:

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are in the process of legally separating.

He was seen last seen in the second season of The Bear.

The actor made headlines after being seen kissing actress Ashley Moore last week.

Jeremy Allen White dating Alexa Demie?

Actress and model Alexa Demie, who is a part of the HBO show Euphoria, was part of a shoot for Calvin Klein. A clip from the shoot detailing her looks was shared on social media. It appears that The Bear star was left impressed with the same as he wrote “Wow" in the comments section. This move on Allen's behalf led many to think that there might be something brewing between the two.

(Jeremy Allen White comments on Euphoria actress Alexa Demie's latest looks | Image: Instagram)

Jeremy Allen nabs Emmy nomination

While the actor had initially won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Bear, he had not been nominated for the same at the 2022 Emmys. For season 2 of The Bear, however, he has received a nomination alongside the likes of Bill Hader (Barry), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Other actors from The Bear to have earned a nomination are Ayo Edebiri (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series), Jon Bernthal (Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series) and Oliver Platt (Oustanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series).