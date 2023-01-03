Jeremy Renner Accident: What We Know So Far About 'Hawkeye' Star's Health Situation

‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, a representative for the actor said on Monday (January 2).

In a statement to the entertainment magazine People, Jeremy Renner's representative said the actor was operated upon on Monday, a day after he met with an accident while ploughing snow.

All we know about Jeremy Renner’s health condition:

A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old ‘Avengers’ star is in an intensive care unit (ICU) following surgery on Monday.

Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday (January 1).

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve" and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

How did Jeremy Renner get into the accident?

Authorities and Jeremy Renner's representative haven't stated how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office only mentioned late Sunday that Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Jeremy Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Jeremy Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery, and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Jeremy Renner was the only person involved in Sunday's accident, which is being investigated by the sheriff's office, it said in a news release.

Anil Kapoor wishes co-star Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who has starred with Jeremy Renner in the upcoming TV series 'Rennervations', took to Instagram Stories on Monday (January 2) to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," Anil Kapoor wrote over a photo of him hugging the Marvel star.

Both Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise's 2011 movie "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol", though they did not share the screen space with each other.

About Jeremy Renner:

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town.' Jeremy Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's “The Hurt Locker” turned him into a household name.

'The Avengers' in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own series 'Hawkeye', which also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

(With inputs from Associated Press)