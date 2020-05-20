Jeremy Renner is a famous Hollywood actor, most commonly known for his character of Hawkeye in the Avengers franchise. He has accused his ex-wife of taking money from his daughter’s trust fund. Read ahead to know more.

Jeremy Renner accuses ex-wife of taking money from his daughter’s trust fund

The feud between Jeremy Renner and ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco has only been getting uglier as time passes by. The couple got married in 2014 but split up within a year of their marriage. Since then, the two have constantly been in a heated and bitter battle over the custody of their seven-year-old daughter, Ava Renner.

According to the reports, the actor had recently accused his ex-wife of taking money from their daughter, Ava Renner’s, trust fund. People involved in making new court records have revealed that Jeremy has accused Sonni of transferring $50,000 from his daughter’s trust fund into her bank account in the span of two years, with an additional transaction of $10,000. However, Sonni Pacheco denied all these accusations, calling them fake. In an email sent by her to a leading entertainment daily, she said that she is sick of being continually bullied and having her name slandered, and the truth muted.

As per documented reports, Sonni had confessed in an email sent to Jeremy’s manager on April 29, 2019, that she had been transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order. The email stated that the money transfers to her bank were to keep her afloat and provide her daughter with Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her birthday party, after all of her savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator. It is further revealed that the added 10 grand was used by Sonni for property tax.

Smashing the claims, Sonni Pacheco held Jeremy Renner’s ‘disturbing actions’ as one of the many reasons she struggled financially. In October 2019, multiple claims were filed by Pacheco against the actor as she detailed that he once threatened her by putting a gun in his own mouth and then went on to shoot at the ceiling, all the while having their daughter present in the same house, in her room. Sonni Pacheco also accused Jeremy Renner of drug abuse, adding that he often left cocaine behind in the bathroom within reach of their daughter.

