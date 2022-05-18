Jeremy Renner In India: Actor Eats Desi Food, Talks With Lizard As He Teases 'big Reveal'

Marvel's Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner is in India. On Tuesday, the actor tried his luck at Gully-cricket and ever since then he has been sharing several of his adventurous exploits in the country. From trying desi food to indulging in a bizarre conversation with a lizard, Renner's social media updates have sent the internet abuzz.

Jeremy Renner's quirky exploits in India

On Wednesday, the Marvel star relished a slew of desi dishes including different types of curries, veggies and white rice. While sharing an exclusive look at his delicious platter, Renner wrote, "Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions.” In another post, he braced fans for a 'big reveal' as he indulged in a fun chit-chat session with a lizard on the wall. Sharing a video of it on his Instagram story, Renner articulated, "Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!!”

Meanwhile, in the background, he spoke to the petite creature, "Hey buddy, good morning. It’s a good luck Gekko.” The heat in India doesn't appear to be going down well with the international actor. To express the same, he shared a funny meme in yet another Instagram story and wrote, "Heatwave 115." Take a look at his fun-filled moments below:

Upon his arrival in India, Renner made sure to make his fans aware of the news in the most desi manner. He was previously seen playing cricket with children in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The 51-year-old star shared a picture of the same via social media and expressed, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet," before adding a red heart emoticon to complete his caption. Check it out here:

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India. The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago. "Another avenger added .... Name and superpower please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel. Renner was recently seen in "Hawkeye", a Disney Plus series.

