Jeremy Renner Out Of ICU After Accident, Anil Kapoor Wishes 'Hawkeye' Star On Birthday

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured after his snowploughing accident on Sunday (January 1), has posted another picture from the hospital. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Hawkeye’ actor shared a picture of himself with the team of medical staff at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) expressing his gratitude to them.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor can be seen lying on a bed with a green blanket as he is surrounded by medical professionals. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote in his story.

Take a look at Jeremy Renner’s story here:

A video posted by a Twitter user showed hospital staff taking Jeremy Renner out of the ICU in a hospital bed. While his family walked behind him, the hospital staff could be seen waving goodbye to the actor.

Watch the video of Jeremy Renner being taken out of the ICU here:

Jeremy Renner outta the ICU already is wild. Crushed by a 14,000 lb snow plow and just ate it. No idea how he’s alive pic.twitter.com/EAKZPtRadh — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 7, 2023

Anil Kapoor wishes Jeremy Renner on his birthday:

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Story to wish his co-star Jeremy Renner a happy birthday and a speedy recovery.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday @jeremyrenner! Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can't wait to see you up and at it again!

Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Jeremy Renner in the upcoming TV series 'Rennervations.' The duo previously has been part of the film 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'.

Check out Anil Kapoor's Instagram Story here:

Earlier, Anil Kapoor posted another Instagram Story with a photo of him hugging the Marvel star to send his best wishes to him saying, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

Jeremy Renner also thanked a group of kids from Chicago for wishing him on his birthday with a heartwarming video. “Thank you for the birthday love,” he wrote in his story.

Jeremy Renner posts video of 'ICU spa moment'

The 52-year-old actor posted a video he filmed from the ICU, in which his mom and sister can be seen trying to lift his spirits with a 'spa day'. Jeremy Renner shared the same video on his Twitter and Instagram stories. “A not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much," he tweeted.

Take a look at the video below:

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The video tweeted by Jeremy Renner, on Thursday evening, received over 12 million views within a day and dozens of reactions from celebs.

Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital post-accident

A few days ago, the 'Marvel' star shared the first update on his health with a picture of himself that showed his injured face as he lay in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the first post after his accident. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he added.

The post received millions of likes within hours and many Hollywood celebs, musicians and TV personalities took to the comments section to wish the 'Avengers' superhero a speedy recovery. Anil Kapoor also dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

How did Jeremy Renner get into the accident?

Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe, the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday (January 3).

The 'Avengers' star was seriously hurt, when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that was stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. He was airlifted for about 40.23 kilometres to a hospital in Reno.

An investigation is underway, but there have been no signs of foul play or any indication Renner was impaired at the time of the Sunday (January 1) morning incident, the Sheriff told reporters.

Renner's publicist said on Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit following surgery in a hospital in Reno.

More about Jeremy Renner:

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town.' Jeremy Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's 'The Hurt Locker' turned him into a household name.

'The Avengers' in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own series 'Hawkeye', which also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

