Jeremy Renner Pens Note For 'crew In India' As He Bids Adieu; Says 'Can't Wait To Share'

It seems that Hollywood star Jeremy Renner had a great time in India while shooting for his upcoming project in Rajasthan's Alwar. The Marvel star has been posting pictures on social media while giving a glimpse of his wonderful time shooting. As his trip comes to an end, the actor shared a picture on Instagram and penned a gratitude note for his Indian crew.

The Marvel star was in the country for almost the whole of last week, shooting for his upcoming Disney+ reality series, Rennervations. The actor even shot with Anil Kapoor in Alwar for the project. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself sitting on the driver's seat of a truck as he thanked the 'crew in India' for being so supportive.

Jeremy Renner shares picture from Alwar as he wraps shooting in India

“Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing," wrote Renner. Apart from this, the Hollywood icon also posted a video on his Instagram stories where he was seen waving to cheering fans in a rural setting in the desert. “Thank you all,” he wrote along with folded hands and heart emojis.

Several fans thronged the comment section while hailing the actor's humility. One of the fans wrote, " Hey #jeremyrenner thanks for visiting our country. Likewise pls visit our southern part of INDIA. You'll like it. (sic)" Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see the result." A third user chimed in and commented, "Amazing u aree....... Thanks for visiting India sir.... (sic)". Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "can't wait to hear all about it! I am sure it is amazing as you are! (sic)"

Earlier, the Hawkeye star shared a candid picture of him playing gully cricket in Rajasthan's Alwar. In the picture, the actor is seen batting while a few people surround the ground to watch him. He shared the photo with the caption, ''What a blessing of life to discover, learn, and be inspired by people and places across this planet!''

According to various media reports, in Rennervations, the Oscar nominee gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

