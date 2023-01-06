Jeremy Renner Posts 'ICU Spa Moment' After Accident; Celebs Wish ‘Hawkeye’ Speedy Recovery

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured after his slow plow accident on Sunday (January 1), has posted another update from the hospital. The last time, the 51-year-old actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram that showed his injured face as he lay in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

This time, the ‘Hawkeye’ actor posted a video he filmed from the ICU where his mom and sister can be seen trying to lift his spirits with a 'spa day'. Jeremy Renner shared the same video on his Twitter and Instagram stories. “A not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much," he tweeted.

Take a look at the video below:

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The video tweeted by Jeremy Renner on Thursday evening has received over 12 million views and dozens of reactions from celebs.

Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital post-accident:

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the first post after his accident. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he added.

The post has received over 3.5 million likes within just six hours. Hollywood celebs, musicians and TV personalities took to the comments section to wish the 'Avengers' superhero a speedy recovery.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is in the upcoming TV series 'Rennervations' with Jeremy Renner and starred with him in 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', dropped some heart emojis in the comments. Earlier, Anil Kapoor posted an Instagram story with a photo of him hugging the Marvel star to send his best wishes to him saying, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

How did Jeremy Renner get into the accident?

Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe, the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday (January 3).

The 'Avengers' star was seriously hurt, when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that was stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. He was airlifted for about 40.23 kilometres to a hospital in Reno.

An investigation is underway, but there have been no signs of foul play or any indication Renner was impaired at the time of the Sunday (January 1) morning incident, the Sheriff told reporters.

Renner's publicist said on Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit following surgery in a hospital in Reno.

More about Jeremy Renner:

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town.' Jeremy Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's 'The Hurt Locker' turned him into a household name.

'The Avengers' in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own series 'Hawkeye', which also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

