Jeremy Renner Undergoes 'electric Stimulation Workout' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner shared an update on his recovery process on his Instagram stories on Sunday (February 19). The actor got injured in a snowplow accident on January 1. The Hollywood actor was badly injured in the accident and had to be rushed to the hospital. In a newly shared video, Renner's leg could be seen hooked to electrical stimulation equipment.

The clip also featured a Beatles song from 1968 titled Lady Madonna, which showed Renner's leg shaking as a result of the stimulation device fastened to his thigh and calf. "Workout using electric stimulation. And muscle strength," said the caption on the video.

Check out the video here:

— Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) February 19, 2023

More about Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident

The accident occured at Jeremy Renner's home in the Mount Rose Highway neighbourhood near Reno, Nevada, USA. The Washoe County Sheriff's Department provided an update on the tragedy at a news conference on January 3. They stated that Renner had been hit by a snowcat, an engine-powered snow-clearing machine, as he tried to climb back into it when it started to roll away.

Renner was airlifted to a hospital as he needed surgery for blunt chest damage and orthopaedic injuries. After a few weeks, the actor disclosed he had broken 30 bones. In the following weeks, the Hawkeye actor kept his fans updated about his recovery process and the steps he was taking to get back to his regular life.

Renner will be next seen in the documentary Rennervations. The four-part series was scheduled to premiere in early 2023 but got delayed due to the actor's accident. Indian actor Anil Kapoor will also feature in the upcoming Disney+ series.