Jeremy Renner Walks For The First Time After Snow Plow Accident With Daughter's Support

Jeremy Renner recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself walking with a cane. The Marvel star was seen walking with his daughter holding his hand as they proceeded down some steps, Renner taking the support of the cane. The video was posted on his Instagram stories and had a greyscale filter over it. The clip of Renner walking for the first time since his snow plow accident is from a trailer for an interview with ABC News, in which he was also seen walking with the help of a stroller.

Renner will also share some insights into his horrific accident on New Year's in the ABC interview and walk his fans through his recovery process.

This is not the first time the actor walked after his snow plow accident, however. Previously, the Hawkeye actor was seen walking on an Anti-Gravity treadmill, which lessens the pull of the standard gravity felt on average. Renner's clip comes as part of his journey towards recovery after suffering the accident.

The Hawkeye actor was crushed under the weight of a 6,500 kg Snow Cat on New Year's Eve. After the accident, Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries." The Hurt Locker actor has since then shared countless moments from his journey to recovery.

Renner's new series Rennervations will premeire on April 12.