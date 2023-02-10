Jeremy Renner’s Co-star Evangeline Lilly Says Actor's Recovery Is A 'straight-up Miracle'

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-star Evangeline Lilly recently visited the actor's home to check on him. After meeting her friend, Lilly shared a health update about the Hawkeye star. The actress has called his recovery a 'straight-up miracle'.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Evangeline said, "I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy."

Moreover, the Lost star also shared that Renner had a 'highly traumatic near-death experience' but is recovering incredibly. She further spoke about how the Dahmer actor told her the entire story of the things he could see and hear during the accident as he was awake the whole time.

Lilly and Renner have worked together in The Hurt Locker which was released in 2008. For the movie, the latter received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner had a severe snow plow accident on the New Year. He was admitted to the hospital for over two weeks after a giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway near his home in Nevada, leaving him with 'blunt chest trauma' and 'orthopedic injuries.'

He then underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit. Days after the accident, the Mayor of Kingstown star revealed that he broke '30 plus bones'.

Later, an incident report was released by the authorities in Nevada which revealed that Renner was trying to rescue his nephew from being struck by a snowplow when the vehicle lost control and rolled over him.