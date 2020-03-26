Jeremy Renner Requests Reduction In Kid Support Payment As COVID-19 Has Killed His Income

Jeremy Renner became a popular name around the globe with his character Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has now claimed that his income is killed due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. He has also put in a request to reduce payment for child support. Read to know more.

Jeremy Renner’s killed income amid COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a complete shut down in Hollywood. Referring the same, Jeremy Renner has requested a Los Angeles judge to lower the amount that he pays as child support to his former wife Sonni Pacheco or their daughter, Ava, who is seven-years-old, as per reports. According to a leading site, the 49-years-old actor said in the court document that he was expecting to work less his part with The Avengers is nearly complete and that his upcoming work is in question due to coronavirus.

Jeremy Renner told the judge that it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. He added that the projects that he had previously lined up to film this year, 2020, are likely cancelled or postponed, reports a leading portal. This shows that the Renner currently does not have his primary source of income.

According to a leading news portal, the Academy Award-nominated actor told the court that he is confident that Sonni Pacheco is not using their USD 30,000 monthly payments towards Eva’s expenses. He stated that Pacheco is instead using the money for her own “slush fund” for a high-end lifestyle and costly court battle against him. As per reports, Renner’s lawyer said that "Sonni's voracious appetite for Jeremy's money has no end in sight," to the court.

Further, The Bourne Legacy star requested the court rule that his business manager to grant extra allocations of the funds toward Ava. As per reports, he told the court that around $11,000 monthly would meet the required needs of her daughter. Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco had Ava in 2013 and exchanged vows in 2014. Pacheco filed for divorce with Renner in December 2014.

