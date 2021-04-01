Jeremy Strong To Play Polio Vaccine Inventor Dr Jonas Salk In 'Splendid Solution'

Emmy winner Jeremy Strong has been roped in to play Doctor Jonas Salk in Splendid Solution. The movie focuses on the first successful polio vaccine inventor. It is being developed by Baron and 21 Laps Entertainment, reported Deadline. Know about Dr. Jonas Salk and his achievement.

Who is Jonas Salk?

Born on October 28, 1914, in New York City, U.S., Jonas Edward Salk was an American virologist and medical researcher. He was one of the first successful developers of polio vaccines. Salk accepted a professorship in the School of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh in 1947. There he undertook a project to find the number of different types of poliovirus. Starting from 1948, he devoted himself to making a vaccine against polio for the next seven years.

Jonas Salk was hailed as a “miracle worker” when the success of his vaccine was first made public in April 1955. In order to maximize its global distribution, he decided not to patent the vaccine or seek any profit from it. Vaccination began immediately in the United States of America and around the world. The Salk vaccine had reached about 90 countries by 1959. In less than 25 years, the domestic transmission of polio had been completely eliminated in the US.

Doctor Jonas Salk founded the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California in 1963. Today it is a center for medical and scientific research. He continued to conduct research and publish books in his later years, along with focusing on the search for a vaccine against HIV. Salk passed away at the age of 80 in June 1995.

Jeremy Strong as Dr. Jonas Salk

Jeremy Strong will be seen portraying Dr. Jonas Salk in his biographical drama film Splendid Solution. It will be adapted by Gillian Weeks from Jeffrey Kluger’s New York Times bestseller Splendid Solution: Jonas Salk and the Conquest of Polio, which tells the true story of Salk’s victorious journey to create the vaccine as polio wrecked the United States. His battle against the virus, perseverance, and eventual triumph made him a cultural hero and icon for a generation.

Jeremy Strong’s Splendid Solution will be the second feature adaptation of Jeffrey Kluger’s work. The author’s Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13 served as the inspiration for Ron Howard’s Apollo 13. The 1995 movie was a blockbuster at the box office and won two Oscar Awards.

Filmmakers Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and Dan Levine (Arrival) will bankroll the project on behalf of 21 Laps Entertainment, with Becca Edelman and Emily Feher managing it. Aaron L. Gilbert (Those Who Wish Me Dead) will produce on behalf of Bron. Jeremy Strong will serve as an executive producer along with Bron’s Brady Fujikawa (Good Boys) and Ashley Levinson (Pieces of a Woman). Jared Kramer brought the project into Bron and will oversee it on behalf of the studio.

