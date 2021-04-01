Jeremy Strong To Play Polio Vaccine Inventor Jonas Salk In Film Based On Best-seller

Jeremy Strong, the actor who is best known for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in Succession, will be next seen playing Polio vaccine inventor Jonas Salk in the book to screen adaptation of Jeffrey Kluger's New York Times bestseller, Splendid Solution. The book will be adapted for the screen by Gillian Weeks. As far as the producers of the film are concerned, Splendid Solution will be jointly bankrolled by Bron Studios and 21 Laps Entertainment, as per a report on Deadline. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Who invented Polio vaccine?

Jonas Salk was the name of the Polio Vaccine Inventor who made the invention when the illness was claiming the lives of millions in the United States. Salk began work on the same when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was diagnosed with the disease shortly before assuming the Presidency. As per the book, Salk was given orders to conduct studies on polio. His progress in combating the illness that had put several lives in jeopardy already was hindered by the politics of the medical realm and a rival researcher determined to discredit his proposed solution. The biographical novel based on Salk's Triumph, Splendid Solution, was published in 2004 and has been on several Best-sellers list since then.

About Jeremy Strong:

In addition to Succession, Jeremy Strong has been a part of several feature presentations in the past as well. The list of Jeremy Strong's films includes the likes of Robot And Frank, Zero Dark Thirty, The Romantics, Parkland, and Molly's Game, amongst others. Most recently, he was seen in films such as Serenity, The Gentleman, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7. In Aaron Sorkin's film based on the historic indictment, Jeremy Strong was seen playing the character of Jerry Rubin, one of the prime protestors and members of the Chicago 7. As far as details regarding the other cast and crew members of Splendid Solution are concerned, nothing has been revealed through official sources yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.