Jerry Bruckheimer On Possibility Of Third 'Top Gun' Film: 'Let's Ride This Wave'

Tom Cruise was most recently seen in his aerial actioner Top Gun: Maverick, wherein he reprised his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell after 36 years. The film continued from where its predecessor ended in 1986, and the movie has been performing exceedingly well at the box office while garnering massive praise from audiences all over the world.

As the fans now await updates on whether there will be Top Gun 3 in the upcoming years, one of the makers of the film, Jerry Bruckheimer recently addressed the same in his recent interaction.

Top Gun 3 in making?

According to a recent interview with Deadline, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the film Top Gun: Maverick recently reflected on the massive success of the film and addressed the possibility of a third film. While speaking about the reason why the sequel came out after more than a decade, Jerry said how they never had the script nor the ideas before the director Joseph Kosinski approached it. He stated, "This was the time that it was going to happen. It never really got that close; we never had a script, never had ideas."

Recalling the time when the director met Tom Cruise, he revealed that Kosinski met Tom with a lookbook and a poster in Paris where the actor was shooting Mission: Impossible. “He wanted to make sure to do everything right including shooting in the jets with the actors," he added. Moreover, when asked whether there will be a possibility of Top Gun 3, Bruckheimer stated that there were no immediate plans while exclaiming 'Let’s ride this wave'.

About Top Gun Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled to release in July 2019 but got delayed. The Joseph Kosinski directorial follows Maverick, who's forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots, which includes Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of his best friend and pilot Goose. It also featured notable cast members including actors namely Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Jennifer Connelly as Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, Glen Powell as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Lewis Pullman as Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, Val Kilmer as four-star Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky,

Image: AP