Jerry Seinfeld Defends Jimmy Fallon Over 'toxicity' At Workplace Allegations: Idiotic...

In a recent Rolling Stone report, allegations of a "toxic" work environment on the set of The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon have emerged. Former staff members shared testimonials about alleged outbursts from the host, including an incident involving comedian Jerry Seinfeld during a taping of the show. Now, Seinfeld has reacted to the allegations.

3 things you need to know

Employees detailed the behind-the-scenes toxic work environment on the long-running The Tonight Show.

Some staff members alleged their mental health suffered while working on the show.

The report detailed how Jimmy behaved on his good days and bad days.

The alleged incident with Jerry Seinfeld

According to Rolling Stone, during the taping with Jerry Seinfeld as a guest, Jimmy Fallon allegedly berated a crew member holding cue cards, creating an "uncomfortable" moment. Seinfeld reportedly suggested that Fallon should apologise to the cue card production member, which the latter allegedly did. Notably, the former employees claim that this incident did not make it into the televised version of the show.

What did Jerry Seinfeld have to say about the incident?

Jerry Seinfeld has a different perspective on the incident. In a statement obtained by Variety, Seinfeld expressed disbelief at the allegations and described the incident as a lighthearted moment. He recalled teasing Jimmy Fallon about a mistake, and both of them laughed about it. According to Seinfeld, the incident was not uncomfortable, and he and Fallon occasionally reminisce about it, as they find it amusing.

"This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well…I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events," he told the portal.