Jersey Shore Cast Arrives At MTV Movie And TV Awards Without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore has gained a wide popularity among the viewers during the course of its briefly successful run on television. The star cast of the series features several actors portraying its various characters on screen and its lead actors have been actively associated with this show. However, it appears that one of the main actors, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, has distanced himself from the show which was marked by his absence in the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Following are more details behind why the Jersey Shore cast showed up at the event without Ortiz-Magro.

Why the Jersey Shore cast left out Ortiz-Magro in MTV Movie and TV Awards

The arrival of the Jersey Shore cast members was one of the highlight moments of the event, but Ronnie was not present in their company. The reason why he was not present is that it was announced only a few days back that the actor has left the show, as per popculture.com. He had made the announcement himself, saying that he had decided to “step away from the show” to get treatment for the mental health issues that he has “ignored for too long”. He added that he had spoken to the team at MTV and the decision was a product of their mutual agreement.

Ronnie also said that this decision was influenced by his desire to spend more time with his daughter Ariana. The actor was arrested last month under the suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. However, he was not charged on the matter. Interestingly, right on the day when he was stripped of the charges, he made the announcement about his future with the show. While there has been no confirmation on this matter, the actor could be expected to make a return on the show in the future.

Jersey Shore had begun back in 2009 and had was later ended in 2012, after bringing a total of six seasons on television. The show was eventually rebooted in 2018 and given the title of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which brought back Ronnie. Some of the other members of the cast include Paul DelVecchio, Jennifer Farley among others.

IMAGE: JERSEY SHORE'S INSTAGRAM

