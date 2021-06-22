'Jersey Shore' Fame Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Engaged To Saffire Matos After Beach Proposal

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who starred in the show Jersey Shore, had been dating Saffire Matos. The couple is now engaged, after a beach proposal by the Jersey Shore star. Both, Saffire and Ronnie, recently took to social media to share with their fans and followers this notable relationship update of theirs.

The engagement announcement

On June 22, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his now-fiancée Saffire Matos headed to their Instagram handles to make the announcement of their engagement. The couple initially shared a photo of Ronnie holding on to Saffire’s hand, which has on it, a massive diamond ring. In the background the entire set-up of the proposal, which took place on a California beach, is visible. Large white blocks of letters that say ‘MARRY ME’ can be seen placed on the sand of the Santa Monica Beach, along with a brown rug which has a tray of celebratory drinks and flowers, with rose petals sprinkled all around it.

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie makes it 'official'

Expressing his love for his fiancée,’ Ronnie wrote, “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!” Similarly, expressing her excitement, Saffire wrote about having accepted her ‘best friend,’ Ronnie’s proposal. In another post that the Jersey Shore fame shared later, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment at the beach after their proposal, as they kiss. “It’s OFFICIAL,” wrote Ronnie with a ring emoji. A small board placed nearby, in the photo, read ‘I love you’ with a heart emoji added to it, as well.

More about Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's relationship

Fans have witnessed Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's relationship through pictures on their social media pages, over time. Not too long ago, the couple shared a photo of themselves on their Instagram wherein they were seen posing away happily beside each other. Matos spoke about something that made her happy about their relationship, in the caption. “Growing with you and getting back to happy and healthy together makes me happy,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji. In another post, the couple was clicked in a candid moment, which Ronnie captioned with ‘#BearTings’ and some heart, bear and teddy bear emojis.

Image: Saffire Matos Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.