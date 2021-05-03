Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortesy Is Officially A Mom Of Two; Announces Birth Of Son Cameron

American reality tv personality, Deena Cortesy, recently gave birth to her second child, Cameron Theo. The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star, gave birth to her son on Saturday, May 1. She shared a post with a long caption announcing the birth of her child and giving details about the birth to fans.

She wrote, "The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long he is such a little angel baby". She also wrote about how happy she was saying, "mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4". Take a look at Deena Cortesy's baby below.

Deena Cortesy during her pregnancy

Prior to the birth of her son, Cameron Theo, Cortesy shared another post on her Instagram handle as she approached her due date. The Jersey Shore star took to her Instagram to talk about her experience with her pregnancy. She wrote, "As I’m approaching my due date in 2 days .. I have to say this pregnancy really was amazing.. and even though I feel like this last month is dragging ( mostly because I’m in pain and uncomfortable) it truly flew by .. definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love".

Deena also wrote about her first child CJ, talking about how the two brothers would be "best friends" soon enough. She wrote, "but also feeling a little mom guilt because my first baby is no longer gonna be the only one .. but I know CJ and Cameron are going to be the best of friends and CJ is going to be the best big brother ever to “baby Camin”"

She also spoke about baby Cameron's impending birth saying, "we can’t wait until Cameron decides to make his debut bc we are all so ready to have him here already !!!! LOL I guess my uterus is super cozy lol my boys seem to like to hangout in there until the very end". Take a look at Deena Cortesy's Instagram post below.

Image source - Deena Cortesy's Instagram