'Jersey Shore' Star Mike Sorrentino Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Lauren Pesce

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino took to his Instagram to announce the birth of his first child with his wife Lauren Pesce. The pair took to their respective social media accounts and announced the arrival of their little one. The couple first announced they were expecting a baby back in November 2020. The little one was born on Wednesday, according to Mike's new Instagram post.

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino welcomes first child

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram. The reality star shared a series of pictures of the newborn and his wife. While sharing the pictures, the Jersey Shore alum also shared the name of his son. The couple has named their son Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren announced the news of their pregnancy in a food-themed Instagram post in November. "We have a Baby Situation," the reality star captioned a photo that showed him and Lauren posing in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" spelt out in flour on their countertop. Mama-to-be Lauren also posted an announcement of her own, writing: "Our biggest blessing is on its way."

The following month, the couple shared the sex of their baby on Instagram. "Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Mike shared a series of pictures of him and Lauren standing in front of a giant Christmas tree which was lit with blue lights.

The two were college sweethearts and tied the knot in 2018. Sorrentino revealed in November 2019 that Pesce had suffered a miscarriage approximately seven weeks into her pregnancy.

Friends and fans congratulate Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren

Friends and fans poured in their wishes for the couple and congratulated them. The reality stars' fellow Jersey Shore peers Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Snooki and Ronnie Magro left their comments and congratulated the couple. Most of the fans left comments congratulating the couple. One fan left a comment and wrote "Congrats, Mike!! I am so beyond excited for you and Lauren. I hope someone in need sees this post today and realises things can and will get better with the right mindset. You're really inspiring so many. Happy for you!!"

IMAGE: MIKE SORRENTINO'S INSTAGRAM

