'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jenn Harley Arrested For Alleged Assault

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former girlfriend, Jenn Harley has recently been arrested by the police on the charge of domestic violence. Even as the news of her arrest spreads across the entertainment world, the details have emerged as a disturbing update. According to The Sun, she had displayed threatening behaviour while shouting out racial slurs, holding a gun during the time of her arrest. Following are more details about this incident along with the circumstances leading to this escalation.

Jenn Harley shouted racist slurs and waved a gun during her arrest

According to the police reports, the incident took place on June 19 in the city of Las Vegas. She was reportedly having an argument with her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole in Crazy Horse 3, which prompted the security to make them leave. The fight eventually escalated during their drive back home as she started hitting him on the head and threw his phone out of the window. As Joseph stopped the car to search for his phone, she took over the steering wheel and drove away, leaving him stranded.

Eventually, when he got back home, she pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot while calling him racist slurs. Joseph reportedly hid behind the car before escaping, while Jenn also fled away from the spot after the incident. While she eventually denied the incident in front of the police, one of the officers noted that she had kept changing her stories. However, she was released a day later after court proceedings after being charged $5000 for bail. There has been no response on this incident from Ronnie’s end or from any other member of Jersey Shore cast.

According to People, Ronnie, who was previously with Jenn, has now proposed his girlfriend Saffire Matos for marriage, and the two are now engaged. He had previously broken up with Jenn with allegations of domestic violence being claimed on both sides. The former couple shares a daughter together named Ariana, who was born back in 2018. Ronnie had broken up with Jenn soon after Ariana was born.

IMAGE: JENN HARLEY'S INSTAGRAM

