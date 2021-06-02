'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Giancola And Christian Biscardi Spark Break Up Rumours

Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi's recent online activity has sparked breakup rumours. On Tuesday i.e. June 1, fans noticed that the couple has removed each other's pictures from their respective Instagram accounts. Although the couple has not officially announced that they have parted ways.

Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi spark break up rumour

Sammi "Sweetheart Giancola" announced her engagement with Biscardi in March 2019 after dating for two years. The two were known for their PDA on social media and now fans have noticed that they have unfollowed each other. Sammi's most recent post about them dates back to February 2020 where the two can be seen standing on the stairs and kissing each other. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Other half". Check it out.

In March 2019, Sammi took to her Instagram to announce that she is getting engaged to Christian Biscardi. She shared a picture where he is kneeling and proposing to her. In the caption, she talked about how she is overwhelmed and the day before was the best day of her life. It reads, "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. [heart emoticon] I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you." Have a look.

As per US Weekly, the couple was supposed to get married in April 2020 but postponed the plan due to the pandemic. The date was shifted to September 2020 but they are yet to walk down the aisle. Before dating Christian, Sammy was in an on-off relationship with former Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. They met each other in the first season of the reality show that premiered in the year 2009.

On the other hand, in March 2018, Sammi took to her Instagram account to announce that she won't be joining Jersey Shore. In a long note, she mentioned that she would rather focus on her business and relationship at the moment. She is not the same person as she was when she was 22. At the age of 32, she is enjoying every aspect of life and would like to avoid toxic situations. Have a look.

IMAGE: Sammi Giancola's Instagram

