Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Admits Having Marriage Troubles With Chris Larangeira

Angelina Pivarnick has become one of the popular faces on American television in the last few years owing to the success of her reality show Jersey Shore. On the personal front, her relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira has been highly discussed in the entertainment industry. However, it appears that their marriage is going through a rough phase. The viewers of the recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may have noticed the couple distancing from each other, which ended up with Angelina admitting herself that they’re struggling to get back the spark in their relationship.

Angelina Pivarnick on marriage troubles with Chris Larangeira

Angelina Pivarnick has remained highly upfront about her personal life and it was no different in the Thursday episode as she confessed to having problems in her marriage. She talked about how they both have been fighting, which has taken away the romance from their relationship. The TV star further admitted that she was aware that she has not been the “perfect wife” as she shouts at times. However, she believes that they both have been in the wrong, but she is the only one who has admitted her share of faults.

She further complained about how Chris refuses to admit that he is equally at fault in their fights. Angelina believes that their recent troubles have negatively affected their sex life and that they have been struggling to rekindle their romance. According to her, their troubles are here to stay for a while as she does not believe they will be able to get the “spark” back in their relationship. There has been no response from Chris' end on this matter. The coming Jersey Shore episodes are likely to shed focus on the future of their relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is the spin-off version of the original Jersey Shore series, which ended in 2012. Angelina, who has been one of the oldest members of this franchise, had married Chris back in 2019. She has also appeared in a few other reality shows such as Couples Therapy, How Far Is Tattoo Far? and Double Shot at Love.

IMAGE: ANGELINA PIVARNICK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.