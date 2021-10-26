Jesse McCartney Marries Katie Peterson In Intimate Ceremony; 'hard Not To Be Romantic'

Singer Jesse McCartney has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and singer-songwriter, Katie Peterson in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday. The duo was wed by Peterson's uncle at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. As per People reports, the duo exchanged vows amid a floral, rustic themed ceremony, with their pet dog Bailey making an appearance as their flower girl. The close family event also saw Jesse McCartney brother become the groom's best man.

Ahead of the big day, Jesse expressed the 'pretty special' feeling of 'settling in at the altar' and watching Katie Peterson walk down the aisle. He also mentioned that it's hard not to be romantic about the events of the night. Peterson, who was clad in a couture gown and champagne coloured footwear, also spoke about the 'very rustic' experience, adding that she felt like her gown is coming straight out of the woods.

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson tie the knot in California

Peterson went down the aisle which was atop a bed of white rose petals, while the couple shared their first dance on Taylor Swift's romantic track Lover. The celebration was an ode to their journey, which started off when McCartney came to an outlet where Peterson was tending bar. The duo's first meeting back then left Jesse bamboozled, as he found Peterson 'incredibly attractive'. The couple is also planning a spring honeymoon, stating that they have 'plenty to look forward to.'

More about the duo's wedding announcement

Their nuptials come two years after the Beautiful Soul crooner proposed to Peterson. The duo had been dating for seven years before becoming engaged. Meanwhile, the duo announced their wedding earlier this year by uploading a romantic "save the date" video on social media. The 1920s era inspired clip showcased how the couple met in a bar and fell in love with each other. The dialogues in the silent film were represented using title cards, with the final card reading "My love for you roars like the '20s! Won't you be mine forever?". To this, Katie's response read " Yes! But of course. Meet us in Carmel Valley. Fall 2021." Take a look.

