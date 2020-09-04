Jesse Plemons On Kirsten Dunst: 'I Knew That She Would Be In My Life For A Long Time'

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst opened up about their relationship in an interview with the New York Times. The couple had been dating for a long time, eventually got engaged and even have a son named Ennis, who is 2 years old. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst's relationship began back in 2016 on the sets of Fargo where the two met. After a year and a half of their meeting, they started dating. Jesse in the interview remarked that he knew Kristen would be in his life for a long time. He further added that their bond grew stronger as they would often stay up late rehearsing lines for their roles in Fargo. Kristen too spoke about the relationship and said that she and Jesse often laugh thinking that they both were child actors once.

Jesse Plemons speaks about his relationship with Kirsten Dunst

The relationship between the two actors grew over the years and they got engaged in January of 2017. After a year and a half, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst became parents to their first son named Ennis. In the interaction, Kristen spoke about Jesse and said that she admired his work and the fact that he worked very hard for his films and projects. Jesse Plemons has worked in The Irishman and Breaking Bad in the past. Both projects received tremendous appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Jesse’s acting in both was praised as well. Speaking on this, Kristen said that Jesse often took everything quite seriously and immersed himself into the character very deeply, according to the portal.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst also spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and Jesse said that it was due to the pandemic that one was forced to look at what was in front of them. They also admitted that due to the pandemic, they self-isolated themselves and that helped them to be closer to their baby and each other. Speaking about Kristen, Jesse mentioned that besides being a wonderful actor, he also had the pleasure of getting to know her as a person outside of work. He closed the interview by mentioning that it was due to her gorgeous and amazing personality that everyone fell in love with her, according to the portal.

