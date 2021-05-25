Jesse Plemons To Star In 'Love And Death' HBO Max Series Featuring Elizabeth Olsen

HBO Max is developing a series about the true story of Wylie, Texas, housewife Candy Montogemery's murder of Betty Gore that happened in 1980. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen will be playing the lead role as Montogemery on the show. Now, the makers have got an actor as Gore's husband -- Jesse Plemons.

Jesse Plemons' next is 'Love and Death' opposite Elizabeth Olsen

Deadline has reported that Jesse Plemons has been added to Love and Death series on HBO Max. He will play the pivotal role of Alan Gore, husband of victim Betty Gore, in this true-crime limited series. The story centers around the two churchgoing couples relishing their small-town family life in Texas until somebody picks up an ax.

The project hails from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television. Love and Death is directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter from a script penned by Kelly. It is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

David E. Kelley executive produces through his David E. Kelley Productions, with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films. Glatter, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Jesse Plemons was recently seen as an FBI agent, Roy Mitchell, in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is known for his performances in projects like Breaking Bad, Fargo, The Master, Bridges of Spies, The Post, Game Night, Vice, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and more. The actor’s upcoming films include Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Antlers, The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dust, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Plemons' last television appearance was in 2017 in the dystopian science fiction anthology series Black Mirror. He essayed Captain Robert Daly in the episode titled USS Callister. Love and Death mark his return to television and streaming after four years.

